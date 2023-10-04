Verum Partners LLC Invests $597,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $6,686,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

JBL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.51. 351,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,825. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $130.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.