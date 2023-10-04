Verum Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 2,425,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

