Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. 323,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

