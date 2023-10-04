Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. 72,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

