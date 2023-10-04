Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NUE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.