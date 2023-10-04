Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. 10,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

