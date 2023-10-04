iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 528,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

