The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 2,823,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,225,598. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

