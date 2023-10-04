191,688 Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.60% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,780. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

