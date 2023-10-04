Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 21,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

