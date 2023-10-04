Allen Capital Group LLC Has $11.42 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 869,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

