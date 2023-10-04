Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 325 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 570,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

