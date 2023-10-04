Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. 1,480,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.