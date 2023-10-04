Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 635,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,586. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

