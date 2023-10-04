Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 669,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,377. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

