Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $485.69. 275,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.88 and a 200-day moving average of $486.64. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.