Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Position Reduced by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 13,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,242. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

