Goodwin Daniel L Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 120.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.44. 235,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.