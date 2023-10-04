Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Position Lowered by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RITM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

