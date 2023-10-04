Goodwin Daniel L Takes $225,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

