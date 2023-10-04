Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Greystone Housing Impact Investors comprises 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Greystone Housing Impact Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHI remained flat at $15.07 during trading on Wednesday. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

