BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,120. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

