Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 4,080,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,961,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

