Goodwin Daniel L Raises Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 58,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,604. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

