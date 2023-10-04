Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 778,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,455. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

