Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 272,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.17 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

