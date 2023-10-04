Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,653. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.