Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 22,015 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 142,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,454. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.