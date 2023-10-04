Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,446.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,280. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.01.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

