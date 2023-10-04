Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. 1,162,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,448. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

