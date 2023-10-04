CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 33,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $56.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 482,779 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,859,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,164,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBIZ

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.