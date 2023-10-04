BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341.43 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $212.52 or 0.00773870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $32.70 billion and approximately $341.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,846,202 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,846,237.5395468. The last known price of BNB is 211.11091635 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1656 active market(s) with $340,064,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.