IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $20,214.52 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

