Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 887,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

