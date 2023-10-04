Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 1.4 %

Lantheus stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 264,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.67. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.