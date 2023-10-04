iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,470,402. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

