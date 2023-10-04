MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 344 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 1,994,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,330. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

