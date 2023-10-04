Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 1,994,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,330. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

