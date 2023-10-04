Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $304.77. The stock had a trading volume of 354,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.73 and a 200-day moving average of $330.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.