Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.68. 705,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,693. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.