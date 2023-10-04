Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,474.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,509.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,518.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

