1,489 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

