Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,953. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

