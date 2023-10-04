Financial Services Advisory Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

