Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 401.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $10,496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 25,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $792.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

