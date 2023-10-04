Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $1.68 Million in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,597. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

