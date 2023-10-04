VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Lifted by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,315,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. 2,848,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,050. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

