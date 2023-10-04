Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 4.80% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,809. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

