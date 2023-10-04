Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 3.9%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 81,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,396,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several analysts recently commented on KIND shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

