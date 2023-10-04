iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 152,431 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $38.10.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 431.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 87,460 shares during the period. Retireful LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,107,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

